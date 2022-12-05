Maj Invest Holding A S Boosts Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,132,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631,006 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up approximately 3.7% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Maj Invest Holding A S owned about 0.29% of Micron Technology worth $156,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.90.

Shares of MU stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,564,891. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.62. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.45 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

