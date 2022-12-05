Maj Invest Holding A S Buys Shares of 627,203 Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 627,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,682,000. Carnival Co. & accounts for approximately 0.3% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 7.3% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 83,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 62.8% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 0.1 %

CCL traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.01. 803,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,283,152. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $23.86.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.99% and a negative return on equity of 65.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

