Maj Invest Holding A S Cuts Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Maj Invest Holding A S lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 326,958 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises approximately 3.0% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S owned about 0.25% of Lam Research worth $124,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Lam Research by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.86.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $460.13. 16,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,803. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $406.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.56. The firm has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

