Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CEO Raymond J. Pittman Sells 243,709 Shares

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 243,709 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $750,623.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,916,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,903,876.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Matterport Stock Performance
Shares of MTTR stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.98. 2,325,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,980,349. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.13. Matterport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.42.
Institutional Trading of Matterport
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Matterport by 171.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,483,000 after buying an additional 7,504,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Matterport by 460.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,559,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745,958 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Matterport by 404.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Matterport by 737.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,574,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Matterport by 498.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,992,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,800 shares during the period. 38.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Matterport
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.
