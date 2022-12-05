Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CEO Raymond J. Pittman Sells 243,709 Shares

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 243,709 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $750,623.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,916,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,903,876.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matterport Stock Performance

Shares of MTTR stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.98. 2,325,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,980,349. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.13. Matterport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Trading of Matterport

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Matterport by 171.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,483,000 after buying an additional 7,504,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Matterport by 460.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,559,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745,958 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Matterport by 404.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Matterport by 737.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,574,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Matterport by 498.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,992,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,800 shares during the period. 38.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Matterport

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Matterport from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Matterport from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matterport presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

