Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 7,874 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 239,912 shares.The stock last traded at $4.39 and had previously closed at $4.57.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Maverix Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.75 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Maverix Metals Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86. The company has a market cap of $655.70 million, a P/E ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55.
Maverix Metals Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Maverix Metals
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Maverix Metals by 50.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 654.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Maverix Metals by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 20.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Maverix Metals Company Profile
Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Maverix Metals (MMX)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Big Lots the Next Bed Bath & Beyond Disaster in the Making?
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.