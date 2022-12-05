Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 7,874 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 239,912 shares.The stock last traded at $4.39 and had previously closed at $4.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Maverix Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.75 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Maverix Metals Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86. The company has a market cap of $655.70 million, a P/E ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55.

Maverix Metals Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Maverix Metals

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Maverix Metals by 50.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 654.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Maverix Metals by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 20.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

