McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stake Cut by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 31.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 52,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after buying an additional 13,339 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in McKesson by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth $581,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 7.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MCK stock traded down $4.10 on Monday, reaching $382.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,115. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $217.03 and a 12 month high of $401.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $368.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.67.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. The business had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.24%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,533 shares of company stock worth $9,105,126 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.91.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

