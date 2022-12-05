Mdex Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. In the last seven days, Mdex has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Mdex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0904 or 0.00000529 BTC on major exchanges. Mdex has a market cap of $84.54 million and approximately $8.08 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 934,704,158 tokens. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mdex is mdex.co.

Mdex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

