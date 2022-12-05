MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,317.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $945.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $893.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $842.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,365.97. The company has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.99 and a beta of 1.53.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

