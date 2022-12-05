Metahero Tops 1-Day Volume of $366,964.47 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 5th. One Metahero token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $19.89 million and approximately $366,964.47 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $295.95 or 0.01717171 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00013936 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00029917 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00038770 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $306.47 or 0.01778210 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

