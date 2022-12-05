Metawar Self Reported Market Cap Hits $146.02 Million (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 39.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Metawar token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Metawar has a total market cap of $146.02 million and approximately $20.78 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metawar has traded down 38.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metawar Token Profile

Metawar launched on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metawar

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00071536 USD and is down -40.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $22.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metawar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metawar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

