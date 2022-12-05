MetisDAO Trading 2.6% Higher This Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 5th. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $18.65 or 0.00109675 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $82.16 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17,008.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00010843 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005880 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036232 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00051354 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005807 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021171 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00240436 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

