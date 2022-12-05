Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €8.70 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) has been given a €8.70 ($8.97) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on B4B3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.00 ($5.15) price target on shares of Metro in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Baader Bank set a €6.00 ($6.19) target price on shares of Metro in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays set a €7.00 ($7.22) target price on shares of Metro in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €8.83 ($9.10) target price on shares of Metro in a research report on Friday.

ETR B4B3 traded down €0.25 ($0.26) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €8.45 ($8.71). The company had a trading volume of 16,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €7.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €7.76. Metro has a fifty-two week low of €6.15 ($6.34) and a fifty-two week high of €11.60 ($11.96).

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

