MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director Sells $109,174.80 in Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $109,174.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rose Mckinney-James also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $215,287.50.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of MGM stock traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $37.80. 5,585,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,430,493. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.04. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 715.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Argus cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.70.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

