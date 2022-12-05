Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Cut to $176.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $198.00 to $176.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $195.62.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

NYSE MAA opened at $164.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.68. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $141.13 and a twelve month high of $231.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.25%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.