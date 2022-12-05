Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $89.00

Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 89 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 90.60 ($1.08), with a volume of 1314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.50 ($1.09).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Mincon Group in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Mincon Group Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 95.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 97.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of £192.50 million and a PE ratio of 1,525.00.

About Mincon Group

Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products in Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers drill rigs and mast attachments for excavators and skid steers; down the hole (DTH) hammers; DTH drill bits for various rock-drilling applications; rotary drill bits; and construction and geotechnical solutions, including foundation drilling, pipe pile-walls, fore poling, well drilling, and anchoring.

