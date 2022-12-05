Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 347,269 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 3,021,800 shares.The stock last traded at $5.40 and had previously closed at $5.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Down 1.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUFG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 95,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 9,634 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth $176,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 614,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 47,285 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 52,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

