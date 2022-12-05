Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 347,269 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 3,021,800 shares.The stock last traded at $5.40 and had previously closed at $5.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Down 1.8 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79.
Institutional Trading of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG)
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Big Lots the Next Bed Bath & Beyond Disaster in the Making?
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.