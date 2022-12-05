MKM Partners Cuts Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $47.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at MKM Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 2.17% from the company’s previous close.
KR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northcoast Research cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.28.
NYSE:KR traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.00. The stock had a trading volume of 120,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,655,167. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.67. Kroger has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Kroger by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Kroger by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
