MKM Partners Cuts Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $47.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at MKM Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 2.17% from the company’s previous close.

KR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northcoast Research cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.28.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Price Performance

NYSE:KR traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.00. The stock had a trading volume of 120,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,655,167. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.67. Kroger has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Kroger by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Kroger by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.