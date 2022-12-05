MKM Partners Raises Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target to $285.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by MKM Partners from $250.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WTW. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.67.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTW traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $248.25. 3,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,203. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $187.89 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.07. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $216,567.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,946.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total value of $1,470,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $216,567.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,946.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,875 shares of company stock worth $5,306,249 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.