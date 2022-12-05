ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Director Acquires $6,774,520.97 in Stock

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 89,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.09 per share, for a total transaction of $6,774,520.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,371,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,326,085.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
ModivCare Trading Up 5.8 %
Shares of MODV stock traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.00. 95,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,197. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. ModivCare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.06 and a fifty-two week high of $154.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.54.
ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.29. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a positive return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $647.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.01 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of ModivCare
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $157.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
ModivCare Company Profile
ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ModivCare (MODV)
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Big Lots the Next Bed Bath & Beyond Disaster in the Making?
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.