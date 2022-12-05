ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Director Acquires $6,774,520.97 in Stock

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 89,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.09 per share, for a total transaction of $6,774,520.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,371,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,326,085.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ModivCare Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of MODV stock traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.00. 95,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,197. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. ModivCare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.06 and a fifty-two week high of $154.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.54.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.29. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a positive return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $647.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.01 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ModivCare

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MODV. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ModivCare by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in ModivCare by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in ModivCare by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in ModivCare by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $157.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

Featured Stories

