Monero (XMR) Hits 1-Day Volume of $79.95 Million

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $143.94 or 0.00848083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $2.62 billion and $79.95 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monero has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,972.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.95 or 0.00471075 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022305 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00114182 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.42 or 0.00650601 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00243893 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00271873 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,209,735 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

