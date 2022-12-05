MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Holdings Boosted by KCL Capital L.P.

KCL Capital L.P. raised its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. MongoDB accounts for about 2.3% of KCL Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. KCL Capital L.P. owned 0.09% of MongoDB worth $15,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 422.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB
In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $99,817.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,141.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 16,991 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.66, for a total transaction of $4,258,964.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,070,086.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $99,817.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,141.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,002 shares of company stock valued at $18,805,503. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MongoDB Price Performance
MongoDB stock opened at $160.17 on Monday. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $570.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.58. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 1.02.
MongoDB Profile
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MongoDB (MDB)
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.