MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Holdings Boosted by KCL Capital L.P.

KCL Capital L.P. raised its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. MongoDB accounts for about 2.3% of KCL Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. KCL Capital L.P. owned 0.09% of MongoDB worth $15,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 422.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $99,817.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,141.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 16,991 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.66, for a total transaction of $4,258,964.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,070,086.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $99,817.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,141.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,002 shares of company stock valued at $18,805,503. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.15.

MongoDB stock opened at $160.17 on Monday. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $570.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.58. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 1.02.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

