Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VZIO. Stephens cut their target price on VIZIO to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on VIZIO to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on VIZIO to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VIZIO currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.75.

VIZIO Price Performance

Shares of VIZIO stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. VIZIO has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $20.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.43, a PEG ratio of 240.72 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Transactions at VIZIO

Institutional Trading of VIZIO

In other news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 9,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $94,482.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,226,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,603,780.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 599,487 shares of company stock valued at $6,582,926 over the last ninety days. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of VIZIO by 88.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 15.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Further Reading

