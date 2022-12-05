Morgan Stanley Raises SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Price Target to $53.00

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SEIC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.80.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $63.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.90.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $4,592,067.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,136,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,163,135.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $817,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,933.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $4,592,067.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,136,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,163,135.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,486 shares of company stock valued at $5,415,802. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SEI Investments by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,645,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $701,203,000 after purchasing an additional 260,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in SEI Investments by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,293,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $308,702,000 after purchasing an additional 52,265 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in SEI Investments by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,792,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,369,000 after purchasing an additional 968,459 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in SEI Investments by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,313,000 after purchasing an additional 40,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in SEI Investments by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,454,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

