MSD Acquisition (NASDAQ:MSDA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.04

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 2008741 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

MSD Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88.

Get MSD Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of MSD Acquisition

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in MSD Acquisition by 304,500.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 12,180 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

About MSD Acquisition

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSD Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSD Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.