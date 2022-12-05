Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Mulberry Group (LON:MUL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 340 ($4.07) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Mulberry Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Mulberry Group Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of LON MUL traded down GBX 10 ($0.12) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 220 ($2.63). The company had a trading volume of 3,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,236. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 225.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 260.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £132.17 million and a P/E ratio of 647.06. Mulberry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 190 ($2.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 350 ($4.19).

About Mulberry Group

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fashion accessories and clothing in the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.

