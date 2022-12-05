MX TOKEN Trading 2.7% Higher This Week (MX)

MX TOKEN (MX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. In the last week, MX TOKEN has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MX TOKEN token can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00004959 BTC on major exchanges. MX TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $84.54 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MX TOKEN Token Profile

MX TOKEN’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for MX TOKEN is www.mexc.com. MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @mexc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MX TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc.”

