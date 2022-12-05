MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Gap Up to $9.44

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.44, but opened at $9.90. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MYTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.71.

Institutional Trading of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $186.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.39 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 9.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 1,945.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

(Get Rating)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.