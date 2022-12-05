Nantahala Capital Management LLC Buys 41,225 Shares of Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 343,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,225 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aura Biosciences were worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Aura Biosciences by 134.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,608,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $4,620,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 132,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 86,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 37,797 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AURA stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,068. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.52. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $24.83.

Aura Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AURA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Aura Biosciences from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

In other Aura Biosciences news, CFO Julie B. Feder sold 2,015 shares of Aura Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $25,086.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,725.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,802 shares of company stock worth $59,796 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

