Nantahala Capital Management LLC Has $109.16 Million Stake in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,007,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,816 shares during the quarter. Establishment Labs accounts for about 5.5% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Establishment Labs worth $109,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 8.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 2,021.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 419,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,788,000 after acquiring an additional 399,303 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 48.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Establishment Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Establishment Labs in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.43.

Establishment Labs Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ESTA stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.90. 3,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,042. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $93.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.56, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.85.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 49.50% and a negative return on equity of 209.77%. The firm had revenue of $38.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

About Establishment Labs

(Get Rating)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.