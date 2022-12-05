Nantahala Capital Management LLC Has $11.58 Million Stake in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,207,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,409 shares during the quarter. Reading International accounts for about 0.6% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Reading International worth $11,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Reading International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Reading International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Reading International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Reading International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in Reading International by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,157,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 89,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

RDI remained flat at $3.18 during trading on Monday. 11 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,125. Reading International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.72.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

