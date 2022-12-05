Nantahala Capital Management LLC Has $3.17 Million Position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 2.09% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,078,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the first quarter valued at about $1,480,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 12.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 539,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 59,656 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 1st quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 668,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV alerts:

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Stock Performance

ARYD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,166. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Company Profile

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.