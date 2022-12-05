Nantahala Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,131,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,161 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Angion Biomedica were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANGN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica in the second quarter valued at $209,000. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Angion Biomedica by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. 22.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGN remained flat at $0.92 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,619. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. Angion Biomedica Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $3.71.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in development as a treatment for fibrotic diseases, primarily in the kidney and lung.

