Nantahala Capital Management LLC Sells 205,632 Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,632 shares during the quarter. Golden Entertainment comprises 1.0% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 1.70% of Golden Entertainment worth $19,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 161.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CBRE Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

In other news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $474,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,623,010.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDEN stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.40. 8 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 2.37. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.12). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $278.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.92 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

