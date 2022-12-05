Nantahala Capital Management LLC Sells 3,067 Shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 862,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 5.58% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V worth $8,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARYE. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 3.5% during the second quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 32,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 805,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,819,000 after buying an additional 480,297 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 0.7% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 201,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the first quarter worth $1,892,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ARYE traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,382. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V Company Profile

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare and healthcare-related industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

