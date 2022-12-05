Nantahala Capital Management LLC Sells 441,815 Shares of IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,424,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441,815 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 1.73% of IMV worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of IMV by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 31,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMV stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 885 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,308. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57. IMV Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

IMV ( NASDAQ:IMV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. IMV had a negative net margin of 19,459.24% and a negative return on equity of 559.75%. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that IMV Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

