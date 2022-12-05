Nantahala Capital Management LLC Takes $6.99 Million Position in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,659,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,988,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.57% of Concert Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $112,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Concert Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of CNCE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.09. 7,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,723. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $7.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average is $5.56.
Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.
