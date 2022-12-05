National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Cut to C$105.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Thursday. Cormark cut their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$104.27.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$95.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.27 billion and a PE ratio of 9.84. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$82.16 and a twelve month high of C$104.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$91.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$90.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 36.76%.

In other news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$96.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,418.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,523,419.92.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

