National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Receives $47.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.14.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NATI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet raised National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on National Instruments from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

National Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $41.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $29.81 and a twelve month high of $44.44.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. National Instruments had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $427.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.71 million. On average, analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Instruments news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $54,864.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,578 shares in the company, valued at $11,994,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $54,864.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,137 shares of company stock worth $124,665. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Instruments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 33.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,794,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 11.9% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

