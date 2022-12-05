National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Receives $47.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.14.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NATI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on National Instruments from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $54,864.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,478 shares in the company, valued at $11,459,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $54,864.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,137 shares of company stock worth $124,665 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

National Instruments Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in National Instruments by 145.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in National Instruments by 225.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in National Instruments in the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NATI stock opened at $41.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.33. National Instruments has a 12 month low of $29.81 and a 12 month high of $44.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. National Instruments had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $427.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.71 million. Equities research analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

