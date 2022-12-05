National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Receives $47.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.14.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NATI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on National Instruments from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.
In other news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $54,864.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,478 shares in the company, valued at $11,459,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $54,864.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,137 shares of company stock worth $124,665 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NATI stock opened at $41.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.33. National Instruments has a 12 month low of $29.81 and a 12 month high of $44.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. National Instruments had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $427.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.71 million. Equities research analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.
National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.
