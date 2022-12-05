National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Truist Financial

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NSA. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.88.

NSA stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.81. The company had a trading volume of 30,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,150. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.16. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $70.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.66.

In related news, Director Mourick Mark Van bought 1,280 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $48,448.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,280 shares in the company, valued at $48,448. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director J. Timothy Warren acquired 4,680 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 69,252 shares of company stock valued at $2,623,760. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSA. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 29,622 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

