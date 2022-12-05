National Storage REIT (ASX:NSR) Insider Inmaculada Beaumont Purchases 25,000 Shares

National Storage REIT (ASX:NSR – Get Rating) insider Inmaculada Beaumont purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.44 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$61,000.00 ($40,666.67).
National Storage REIT Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06.
National Storage REIT Company Profile
