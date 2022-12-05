National Storage REIT (ASX:NSR) Insider Inmaculada Beaumont Purchases 25,000 Shares

National Storage REIT (ASX:NSR – Get Rating) insider Inmaculada Beaumont purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.44 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$61,000.00 ($40,666.67).

National Storage REIT Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06.

National Storage REIT Company Profile

National Storage is the largest self-storage provider in Australia and New Zealand, with 194 centres providing tailored storage solutions to over 70,000 residential and commercial customers. NSR is the first independent, internally managed and fully integrated owner and operator of self-storage centres to be listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

