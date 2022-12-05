Navcoin (NAV) Trading Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 5th. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.93 million and $361.50 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0391 or 0.00000229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00128395 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00230209 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005838 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00060656 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00045595 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000203 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,996,178 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.