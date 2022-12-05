Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Down to $21.04

Shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.04, but opened at $19.43. Nayax shares last traded at $19.65, with a volume of 8 shares traded.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nayax in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.10.
Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform worldwide. The company offers VPOS TOUCH that provides contactless and contact payment options; VPOS FUSION, a cashless payment card reader; ONYX, a contactless card reader and telemetry device; AMIT 3.0, a M2M vending telemetry solution; NOVA 156, a points of sale(POS)-handheld smart POS terminal; NOVA 125,a combined dual interface product with a printer and a barcode scanner; NOVA 55, an android-based that enables clearing payments using swipe, contactless, and contact payment methods, as well as accepting alternative payment methods, such as digital wallets and tap on pay; and NOVA 45 and NOVA 40, a handheld mini smart terminals for attended POS.
