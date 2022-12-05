Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Down to $21.04

Shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.04, but opened at $19.43. Nayax shares last traded at $19.65, with a volume of 8 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nayax in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nayax Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.10.

Institutional Trading of Nayax

About Nayax

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nayax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Nayax during the third quarter worth about $1,072,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

(Get Rating)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform worldwide. The company offers VPOS TOUCH that provides contactless and contact payment options; VPOS FUSION, a cashless payment card reader; ONYX, a contactless card reader and telemetry device; AMIT 3.0, a M2M vending telemetry solution; NOVA 156, a points of sale(POS)-handheld smart POS terminal; NOVA 125,a combined dual interface product with a printer and a barcode scanner; NOVA 55, an android-based that enables clearing payments using swipe, contactless, and contact payment methods, as well as accepting alternative payment methods, such as digital wallets and tap on pay; and NOVA 45 and NOVA 40, a handheld mini smart terminals for attended POS.

Read More

