nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Given New $30.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on nCino in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on nCino from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on nCino in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a sector outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.73.

nCino Price Performance

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.89 and a beta of 0.35. nCino has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $58.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.51 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The company’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that nCino will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Rudow sold 12,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $363,930.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,840.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $40,950.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,439.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 12,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $363,930.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,840.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,005 shares of company stock worth $883,149 in the last three months. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in nCino during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in nCino during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in nCino by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in nCino by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in nCino during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

