nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Barclays

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NCNO. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on nCino from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on nCino in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, nCino currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.73.
nCino Trading Down 3.3 %
NCNO opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.89 and a beta of 0.35. nCino has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $58.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.09.
Insider Activity at nCino
In related news, CFO David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $356,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,961 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,677.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other nCino news, CFO David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $356,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,961 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,677.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $117,305.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,718.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,005 shares of company stock valued at $883,149 over the last three months. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of nCino by 187.2% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,594,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,628 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of nCino by 32.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,774,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,585 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in nCino by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,653,000 after buying an additional 1,143,370 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of nCino by 7.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,806,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,149,000 after purchasing an additional 733,676 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 29.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,095,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,602,000 after acquiring an additional 704,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.
nCino Company Profile
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on nCino (NCNO)
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.