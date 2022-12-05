Neo One Day Trading Volume Hits $15.78 Million (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 5th. During the last week, Neo has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One Neo coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.94 or 0.00040610 BTC on major exchanges. Neo has a total market capitalization of $489.68 million and approximately $15.78 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
Neo Coin Profile
Neo is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Neo Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.
