Nervos Network Market Cap Hits $82.84 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $82.84 million and $1.41 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,972.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.95 or 0.00471075 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022305 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00114182 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.94 or 0.00848083 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.42 or 0.00650601 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00243893 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

