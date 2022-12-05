Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Price Target Raised to €55.00

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €54.00 ($55.67) to €55.00 ($56.70) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS NTOIY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.61. The stock had a trading volume of 30,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,722. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.20. Neste Oyj has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $26.25.
