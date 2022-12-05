Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Price Target Raised to €55.00

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €54.00 ($55.67) to €55.00 ($56.70) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Neste Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NTOIY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.61. The stock had a trading volume of 30,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,722. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.20. Neste Oyj has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $26.25.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

About Neste Oyj

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.