New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

New Residential Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $11.81.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 29.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 10,323.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 34,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.