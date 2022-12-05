Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) COO Sells $145,260.00 in Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,104,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,287,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.98. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 174.60%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEM. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Newmont to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.47.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,547,688,000 after acquiring an additional 20,699,677 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,602,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,167 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,532,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,396 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Newmont by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Newmont by 1,075.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,488,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,063 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

